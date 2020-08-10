Tex Walker Opens Up On Copping Online Abuse

Former Adelaide captain Tex Walker opened up on Roo & Ditts for Breakfast this morning about the online abuse he cops.

“I actually copped a fair bit of it after the weekend because I actually didn’t kick a goal,” Tex said after Ditts brought up Mitch Robinson’s tweet detailing the abuse he received from gamblers who blamed him for losing out on bets.

“So a few people must have had me in their multi for any time goal scorer.

“It’s getting to a stage where it’s pretty disgusting Ditts. Death threats, family threats, comments about kids, comments about the colour of your skin.

“Sometimes you read it and you’re like who in God’s earth thinks that you can sit there and say things like that?”

Tex said that just avoiding reading the criticism is easier said than done.

“Once you read things you can’t un-read it,” he said.

“It’s tough… it’s not the world we live in cause you don’t do that.

“It’s gotta stop.”

