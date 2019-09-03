Tex Walker Responds To Alex Keath Touring St Kilda

Adelaide co-captain Taylor Walker has responded to news of Crows key back Alex Keath touring the St Kilda facilities on Roo and Ditts for Breakfast.

“I think it’s part of the landscape,” Tex said.

“He wants to assess his options and I suppose for Alex, he’s 28 this year and it’s probably one of his final contracts.

“So he’s probably looking for the best contract he can get… whether it be here or somewhere else, that’s up for Keathy to decide.”

Keath is one of a raft of potential changes at the Crows, with Josh Jenkins and Eddie Betts amongst the rumoured exits from the club.

