Tex Walker Responds To Ken Hinkley's Comments About Living With The Crows

Former Crows skipper Taylor Walker responded to Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley's comments about the Crows & Port sharing accomodation while on the Gold Coast.

Hinkley was against the rivals living in close quarters when they have to both relocate north for the start of the season.

Tex laughed off what Hinkley said and confessed to sending him a cheeky message to stir him up!

LISTEN HERE:

"I thought I'm gonna text Kenny Hinkley," Walker said.

"I said 'I was looking forward to waking up next to you Kenny!'

"He told me to get stuffed."

Roo & Ditts didn't see a big problem with them living in the same building. They made the comparison to the Olympians living in the same village.