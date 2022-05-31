Tex Walker Responds To Speculation About Contract Offers From Other Clubs

After Chris Dittmar’s mail that Tex Walker has a contract offer on the table from Gold Coast caused speculation about his future, the big Crow himself responded to the speculation today.

LISTEN HERE:

"Number one is, do I want to stay in Adelaide? Yes I do," Tex said on Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breakfast.

"Is there a contract on the table at the moment? No there’s not.

"So certainly that’s something that Dogga (Tex’s manager Michael Doughty) is gonna have to negotiate for me, and I'm sure we'll get to an outcome sooner rather than later."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Tex also discussed goal kicking, Chris Hemsworth and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Catch our best stuff on Triple M’s Youtube channel:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!