Tex Walker Says Don Pyke "100 Percent" Has The Crows' Players Support

Crows co-captain Taylor Walker has publicly voiced his support for embattled coach Don Pyke.

The Crows where beaten by a resurgent Carlton at the MCG in Round 19, and with their season hanging in the balance, the heat has been turned up on Don Pyke.

But speaking to Roo & Ditts on Triple M Adelaide this morning, Tex said that Don Pyke "100 percent" still has the Crows's players support.

"Pykie isn't one of these coaches who's in it for money or fame," Tex said.

"He wants the best for you as a person off field. (And) He wants the best for you as a footballer.

"So he 100 percent cares, and we understand that.

"Just right at this moment we're not playing the best footy we can."

Tex opened up on the barbecue Pyke held on Sunday, that he unfortunately couldn't attend, and revealed how the team plan to refocus ahead of a must win clash against St Kilda in Round 20.

Listen to Tex's full chat with Roo & Ditts here: