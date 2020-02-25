Tex Walker Says He Missed The Crows First Preseason Game To Go To A Wedding

Tex Walker revealed on Roo & Ditts For Breakfast this morning that he missed Adelaide’s first preseason game to go to a wedding.

LISTEN HERE:

“Nicksy (Crows coach Matthew Nicks) was good enough to let me, myself and one of the other boys to go to a wedding on the weekend,” Tex said.

“I spoke to him early in preseason and I said ‘look, if I complete most of preseason would you allow me to go to a wedding?’

“And he said ‘well, I know what you can do’.”

Ditts couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

“You take a week off — a week off — you’ve just had, what, eight weeks off…” he said.

“I didn’t take a week off, I took two days off,” Tex protested.

“…to go to a wedding, when your club is engaged in a preseason, and important preseason game?” Ditts continued.

“I thought I’d create an opportunity for a young guy to play,” Tex said.

“I had to go and do a best man speech!”

Tex’s comments prompted Roo to talk about times he missed games, and Tex also gave an update on Adelaide’s injuries and young players.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!