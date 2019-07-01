TEXAS Crime Wrap

Texas Police have released the following incidents and outcomes that have occurred in the area – keeping the public up to date.

On June 27 at approximately 7am, a white tray back one tonne utility, allegedly driving in an erratic manner on Greenup Limevale Road, Limevale. Anyone with information is asked to contact police and reference QP1901235070.

On June 27 at approximately 3.45pm, it is alleged a 49-year-old woman from Bonshaw stole items from a supermarket on High Street, Texas. She was issued a Notice to Appear at Inglewood Magistrates Court on August 8 for allegedly unlawfully taking away shop goods.

On June 30 at approximately 11am, police located an unlocked vehicle on High Street, Texas. There was no one in the vehicle, rifles were left behind the seat. A 22-year-old man from Texas was issued a Notice to Appear at Inglewood Magistrates Court on August 8 for allegedly failing to comply with Weapons Regulations in relation to storage of weapons in a vehicle.

On June 30, police intercepted a vehicle on Greenup Street, Texas for a random breath test. It is alleged the 32-year-old woman from Texas had a recently expired drivers licence. She was issued an infringement notice for $200.

On June 30, police intercepted a vehicle on Middleton Street, Texas for a random breath test. It is alleged the 31-year-old woman from Texas had a drivers licence that had been expired for longer than 12 months. She was issued a Notice to Appear at Inglewood Magistrates Court on August 8.

If you have information for police, contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!