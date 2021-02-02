Texas Police Department Accidentally Issues An Amber Alert For Killer Doll, Chucky!

Lock your doors & windows, a knife-wielding Chucky is on the move!

A police department in Texas has accidentally released an Amber Alert for two characters from the Child's Play horror film, Chucky and Glen Ray.

The test that wasn't supposed to go live left residents fearing for their lives that Chucky himself was out to slay Texas residents.

Here's the terrifying Amber Alert straight out a horror movie:

Well, staying inside has never been a better idea!

