TGA Approves Booster Dose For 16, 17 Year Olds

Australian teenagers aged 16 and 17 will soon have the option to secure their COVID booster shot, after the TGA confirmed provisional approval.

With the first of two green lights provided, it's now up to the ATAGI to approve Pfizer before bookings are open.

"It is now being considered also for the second green light by ATAGI … and they’re expected to provide advice within the next week, if not earlier," Health Minister Greg Hunt told Sky News reporters.

"If they say yes then we’ll be able to provide it immediately."

"There are very large numbers of doses that are out in the field with GPs and pharmacies, commonwealth and safe clinics."

A leading Epidemiologist, Sanjaya Senanayake says the eligibility for older teens is a step in the right direction.

"I think it makes sense," Professor Senanayake said in regards to eligibility for 16 and 17 year olds.

Senanayake said the focus should now lean towards classifying three doses as 'fully vaxxed'.

"With the data that we have, we know that three doses is fully vaccinated with Omicron and we should embrace that," he said.

The approval of the Pfizer booster for the younger cohort means bookings could be available as soon as next week, as the next phase of the vaccine rollout continues.

