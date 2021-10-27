TGA Approves Pfizer Booster Shot For Aussie Adults

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has given the greenlight for COVID booster shot for all Australian adults who received the Pfizer vaccine.

The national medical regulator approved the booster for those 18 and older, six months after their second dose.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says it's welcoming news in our response to the virus.

"Australia will be one of the most highly-vaccinated societies in the world. One of the most recently vaccinated communities in the world, and one of the first to receive a whole of population booster program."

Hunt says the Pfizer booster approved by the TGA can be used for any of the three vaccines.

"It's a universal booster, so it's available for anyone who's had Pfizer, Astrazeneca or Moderna."

The country's aged care sector will receive a priority once the booster becomes available.

TGA Professor John Skerritt says it'll provide even greater protection against the virus.

"Two doses of each of the approved vaccines do provide excellent protection against serious illness, hospitalisation and death."

"but we do know that boosters may give a protection against mild COVID, and may have an impact on reducing transmission."

The expectation is that boosters will be rolled out by November 8, becoming available through the summer period.

