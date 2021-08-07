TGA Expected To Approve New Moderna Jab Within The Next Fortnight

We can look forward to a potential boost to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Our Therapeutics Goods Administration are expected to approve a new Moderna jab within the next fortnight.

It comes a Federal survey finds vaccination hesitancy is declining, with 77 per cent of us now saying we'll get the COVID jabs.

If the TGA approves the vaccine, Moderna will supply 25 million doses from late 2021.

There will be 10 million doses of their current vaccine, and 15 million doses of booster or variant-specific versions of the vaccine.

