Thailand Opens Their Borders Giving The Green Light To Aussie Travellers

Great news for travel hungry Australians!

Thailand have officially loosened up their restrictions to allow Aussies to enter the country without having to quarantine for 14 days.

Aussie travellers can now enter Thailand before isolating in an approved hotel for one night while waiting for a Covid test.

The easing of restrictions is part of a new national program that will allow vaccinated travellers from 60 different countries to enter Thailand.

This means Thailand-based Aussies will now be able to fly to and from Thailand without having to worry about restrictions.

Bangkok airport welcomed their first quarantine free flight of people in more than 18 months on Monday.

Just some of the nations included in the national program include Australia, New Zealand, China, India, Japan, the US and parts of Europe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Thai tourism economy took a massive hit with tourism making up at last 12 percent of the country’s GDP.

Thailand has been hit hard by Covid with a large chunk of the 1.9 million infections and 19,000 Covid deaths recorded since April.

The nation is still trying to get on top of Covid vaccinations with 42 percent of the 72 million people occupying Thailand now fully vaccinated.

