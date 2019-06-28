THANK YOU To Our Give Me 5 For Kids Supporters

As we come to the end of June, it’s time to thank those who have gone above and beyond, dug deep and donated to our annual GV Health Fundraiser Give Me 5 For Kids.

There were heaps of event held across the year that will help the Goulburn Valley Kids Ward purchase lifesaving equipment for the Child and Adolescent Unit.

The Tatura200 bike Ride contributed $5,000.

The wonderful team at Back In Black BBQs cooked up $4,621.

The JG King Homes Golf Day at the Mooroopna Gold Club raised $5,880.

The National Lawnmower Championships held at Mooroopna in May saw $1,000 donated.

Our David Hayes luncheon at the Parklake raised over $6,000. Special thanks to Sam Saracino for hosting the event.

The Girls Night Out at the Shepparton Greyhounds raised over $6,700 for the GV Health Kids Ward.

JR’s 86 km ride from Tatura to Moama saw $2,145.50 in just over 3 hours. We appreciate the 50c there!

$1,200 is coming from Yiche Restaurant’s Dumplings & Noodles Steamboat Demo evening! Well done Mooroopna!

GV Vets provided their “Give my ‘Pet a nail trim’ for Kids” service once again.

And over $4,800 was raised at the Aussie Hotel during our Trivia Night!

FIX Muscle Performance ran their Give Me $5 For Yoga @ Fix Fundraiser on World Yoga Day.

Lisa’s Annual Succulent Sale continued to grow, raising more money year on your for GV Health.

Shepp and Mooroopna Maccas ran the ‘Buy a $5 Give Me 5 Face’ campaign, supported by WillPrint.

McKellars Picture Framing for their donation of wonderful auction items.

Thanks to local businesses, groups and individuals who have also contributed:

Kiwanis Club of Mooroopna - $500

Goulburn Valley Water Staff Charity Account - $500

Lions Club of Mooroopna - $200

Fords Bus Service

Vic Hotel tin donations - $2,300

Goulburn Valley Grammar School - $2,000

It’s not too late to donate to our 2019 Appeal. You can donate online anytime via:http://bit.ly/DonateToGM5FKGVHealth



Thanks to the open hearts and generosity of the public, 95.3 Triple M continue to raise more funds annually for the Goulburn Valley Health Health children’s ward and make a real difference to the lives of sick local kids.



Each June, 95.3 Triple M and Channel 9 networks get behind the cause by holding and supporting local fundraising events. To see what’s on this year and to participate, click to www.giveme5forkids.com.au.



#GM5FK is Southern Cross Austereo’s national fundraiser which has been supporting and raising funds for local children’s hospital wards across regional Australia for the last 20 years.



Beginning in the mid-'90s as a simple coin drive from the Central Coast region, this annual charity drive has since raised $22.3 million nationally and benefited over 40 children’s hospital wards.