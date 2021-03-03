THANKYOU Mackay!! The Jay & Dave Breakfast Show Has Cracked The $5000 Needed For The Platypus Statue In Eungella!

Thankyou to the following for their donations: Muscle Garden Health & Fitness Centre, M&P Services, Wests Leagues Club Mackay, Rob Bounds, Sirens Tantalizing Beauty, Poppys Pizza,Get Real Workwear & Safety Australia, Sports Health and Massage, Broken River Visitor Information Centre, Extreme Excavators!

