"That Is A Made Up Title": The Sunday Sin Bin Weigh In On The Broncos' Internal Tension

After missing the top 8 and a few off-field changes already taking place at the Brisbane Broncos, reports have emerged surrounding a breakdown in communication within the club's coaching and board hierarchy.

With coach Kevin Walters and football boss Ben Ikin at the centre of the tensions, The Sunday Sin Bin unpacked all the issues and tensions that are reportedly taking place.

"Director of football - that is a made-up title," Gorden Tallis said.

"Basically, you should be a lackey for the coach, unless you're Phil Gould. They all think they're Phil Gould.

"Let me tell you something, Phil Gould's role is made up for Phil Gould."

Listen now:

Listen to the full discussion: