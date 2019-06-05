"That'll Be $20!" | Joe Ofahengaue Accidentally Breaks The Blues Ban On Triple M NRL

It's the ban that, ironically, everyone's talking about but Joe Ofahengaue's excitement at taking the first game of the 2019 Origin series may have just cost him $20.

The 23-year-old joined Triple M NRL after an epic 80 minutes of footy, temporarily forgetting coach Kevvie Walters' rule that sees the Queensland team forbidden from mentioning their opponents by name.

Listen below:

Ofahengaue's slip-up came at the end of what he described as a "ridiculous" fast-paced Origin debut, telling Triple M NRL that it had been emotional to have his family there.

"To have 55,000 Queensland driving you home, gives you a bit of energy," he said. "When you run out of that tunnel, you feel 10 feet tall."

Hear his full chat with Triple M NRL below:

