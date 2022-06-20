“That’ll Do Me” | MG Responds To QLD Legend Corey Parker’s NSW Blues Selection Comments

Triple M's Mark Geyer has responded to QLD legend Corey Parker's comments around the NSW Blues selections for Origin II.

Parker called some of Brad Fittler's selections a "gee-up," with the former Broncos captain telling Fox Sports he reckons Freddy had picked the Blues side well before Round 15 of the NRL.

“I reckon Freddy made up his mind five minutes after game one," Parker said.

MG took aim on Tuesday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!