"That'll Do Me": NRL Legends Slam Tevita Pangai Jnr's Lengthy Suspension For Hit On James Maloney

Triple M's Wendell Sailor and Ryan Girdler have slammed the NRL's Match Review Committee (MRC) after Tevita Pangai Jnr's season is all but over due to suspension.

Pangai Jnr has been hit with a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact Charge (Head & Neck) and is facing four-weeks on the sideline, if, he fails to fight the charge at the judiciary.

Former Bronco Wendell Sailor was bemused by the severity of the charge telling Triple M NRL he has seen much worse on the footy field given less.

"Three-weeks for that?! That'll do me," Sailor told Triple M Saturday NRL.

"I've seen worse things (on the field) this year that have been let off."

Girdler doubled down on Sailor's comments.

"There seems to be an extreme lack of common sense in that decision right there," Girdler added on Triple M Saturday NRL.

