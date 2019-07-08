"That's Criminal": MG Comments On The Sharks Failure To Convert Tries

The Cronulla Sharks have lost three straight NRL games, highlighted by their loss to the Baby Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Help is on it's way, according to Triple M's Mark Geyer, who believes Andrew Fifita can make a real difference to the side when he returns from suspension.

However, there's another aspect of the Sharks' game where they need seriously help.

Despite scoring more tries than the Broncos, the Sharks went down by two points after failing to convert all but one of their tries.

A big problem, that really shouldn't be in first-grade footy according to Geyer.

