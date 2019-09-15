“That’s Gibberish”: Tallis and Kent Clash On-Air Over Burgess & Waerea-Hargreaves Suspensions

Gorden Tallis and Paul Kent have clashed on-air following a discussion around the suspensions of Sam Burgess and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Burgess missed the Rabbitohs' Qualifying Final against the Roosters after being suspended for pulling the hair of Rooster Billy Smith in the final round of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Waerea-Hargreaves is facing a one-week ban for an alleged trip on James Roberts.

The discussion around their respective suspensions led to an on-air debate between Tallis and Kent.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of Triple M Sunday NRL's I Call Bullshit where the team let loose on something that is grinding their gears in the NRL world; hear the full chat below.