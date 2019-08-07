That’s Jon Pardi’s Girlfriend Two Stepping With Him in His Heartache Medication Video

Jon Pardi hits the dance floor for a bit of boot scootin’ with his real-life girlfriend Summerfawn Duncan in his new video for current single “Heartache Medication.”

“This is the first time we ever used choreography,” Pardi says. “We ended up doing practices in my barn at home and Summer and I had such a great time. It was out of my comfort zone, but I love how it came out. I loved being able to dance together, and I think it’s just one of the videos where you just feel good when you watch it.”

Jon is currently on the road opening shows for Dierks Bentley’s Burning Man Tour, and will be keep the dance floors packed this fall on his headlining Heartache Medication Tour, kicking off with two sold-out nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium October 1-2. <p> </p>

