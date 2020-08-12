"That's Not A Sackable Offence": MG Calls For Answers After Broncos "Sack" Tevita Pangai Jr

The turmoil at Red Hill continues, with reports last night that Tevita Pangai Jr has had his contract with the Broncos torn up.

The Tongan international was issued a breach notice after attending the opening of a Brisbane barbershop over the weekend and was stood down for 14 days.

But Ben Dobbin, of Triple M's The Rush Hour with Dobbo, yesterday reported that the Broncos had ripped up Pangai Jr's $650,000-a-season contract as more details emerged.

Now, MG is calling for answers.

But that wasn't the only massive news from Brisbane yesterday; coach Anthony Seibold has now engaged lawyers after vicious rumours began circulating online earlier this week.

The rumours make damaging claims about Seibold's personal life and wrongly claim the details are to be made public in major media outlets.

