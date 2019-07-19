That Time INXS Wanted To Fight Steve Kilbey From The Church

The Church's Steve Kilbey has shared some real insight into how much he pissed off Michael Hutchence and INXS back in their glory days, and how much he personally underestimated and under-appreciated the genius of the late, great Aussie legend.

It's 5 minutes of pure, unadulterated rock star fable.

Amazing!!!

We think our favourite part of Steve's story was the bit about Andrew Farriss.

"I reckon the little Farriss guy would have had me for breakfast"

Of course, Kilbey is yet another fan moved by the amazing Michael Hutchence doco, Mystify: Michael Hutchence. We sat down with director Richard Lowenstein to ask him some hard questions.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence is only in selected Aussie cinemas for a little while longer. Make sure to catch it if you can.

