The 18-Year-Old Kid Set To Takeover From Kyle Flanagan As Roosters Halfback

Triple M's James Hooper & Paul Kent are predicting the Sydney Roosters to make a few positional changes next season after the back-to-back Premiers were dumped out the finals in straight sets.

And the halfback position in particular, both Kenty & Hoops reckon there will be a change.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.