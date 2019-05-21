The 2019 Community Assistance Program Is Now Open!

Rockhampton Regional Council has opened the first round of the 2019-20 Community Assistance Program!

The Community Assistance Program helps to support not-for-profit organisations as they host local projects and events like charity balls and family fun days.

Last financial year, the program supported a massive 82 local organisations with 94 different projects which totalled a whopping $433,000 in funding!

If you're wondering whether your group will make the cut, there are eight different categories of funding including Small projects, Major and Minor Sponsorship as well as the new Environment and Sustainability scheme.

Round one closes on July 1st, so don't wait too much longer! For more information head to the council website!