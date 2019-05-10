The 2019 Miss Showgirl High Tea Is Being Held This Sunday!

Rockhampton’s 2019 Miss Showgirl High Tea will be held this Mother's Day, Sunday the 12th of May!

Miss Showgirl contestants are set to put their best foot forward for the first round of competition judging.

The Stockland Rockhampton & Frenchville Sports Club Miss Showgirl Award seeks young ladies within Rockhampton to represent the Rockhampton Agricultural Show for a year!

The winner will be announced on June 12.

Miss Showgirl entrants will be judged on etiquette, guest interaction and their response to panel questions.

Tickets are $50 and include a beautifully selected range of sweet & savoury afternoon tea, tea & coffee, a complimentary goodie bag and a lucky door prize for one lucky guest!

Date: Sunday 12 May

Time: 2pm

Location: Frenchville Sports Club, 105 Clifton Street

Cost: Tickets $50

To find out more: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=491918&