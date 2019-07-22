The 2019 Movie Picture Nights dates have been announced!

FREE film screenings for Cairns residents in their own backyard will once again be on offer when Cairns Regional Council presents their 2019 Movie Picture Nights series.

Kicking off this weekend, the series is suitable for the whole family and comprises of free open air film nights taking place in various locations throughout the Cairns region, from Mirriwinni to Trinity Beach.

Latest release movies will be shown on cinema-sized screens, with a host of local musicians providing pre-movie entertainment on the night.

The first locations have been confirmed with Brinsmead, Woree and Trinity Beach set to screen How To Train Your Dragon 3.

Brinsmead residents can catch the film on Saturday 27 July at the Bears Junior Baseball Club.

The Cairns Golf Club in Woree will host the film on Friday 2 August and the Trinity Beach Sports Club on Saturday 3 August.

For the hearing impaired, captions can be activated at select movies by contacting Council at least three days prior to the event on 0457 789 236.

The public can keep up to date with movie titles and events closer to the date by checking the Cairns Regional Council website and the Facebook page, Cultural Services.

Ends



2019 SCHEDUELE

N.B. Dates and locations subject to change.



DATE LOCATIONS FILM TITLE

27 July Loridan Drive Park, Brinsmead How to Train Your Dragon 3

2 August Cairns Golf Club, Links Drive, Woree How to Train Your Dragon 3

3 August Trinity Beach Sports Club, Trinity Beach How to Train Your Dragon 3

23 August Trinity Bay State High School, Manunda TBA

14 September Robert Rossi Park, Aloomba TBA

12 October Mud Crabs Footy Club, Yorkeys Knob TBA

26 October Niven Park, Mirriwinni TBA

9 November Loridan Drive Park, Brinsmead TBA

23 November Norman Park, Gordonvale TBA

6 December Shang Park, Mooroobool TBA

7 December Khalu Park, White Rock TBA

13 December Lennon Street Park, Westcourt TBA

Captions can be activated at most screenings for attendees with hearing impairment. To check if this service is available for the movie you are attending please contact Council at least three days prior to the event on 0457 789 236. Please let event staff know before 6.30pm on the night to activate this feature.