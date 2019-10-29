The 2020 AFLW Fixture Is Out

Round One

Friday, Feb 7

Richmond vs. Carlton, Ikon Park, 7:40pm (all times in AEDT)

Saturday, Feb 8

GWS GIANTS vs. Gold Coast SUNS, Blacktown International Sportspark, 1:10pm

Melbourne vs. North Melbourne, Casey Fields, 3:10pm

Brisbane Lions vs. Adelaide Crows, Hickey Park, 5:10pm

Sunday, Feb 9

Collingwood vs. West Coast Eagles, Victoria Park, 1:10pm

St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs, RSEA Park, 3:10pm

Fremantle vs. Geelong Cats, Fremantle Oval, 5:10pm

Round Two

Friday, Feb 14

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne, VU Whitten Oval, 7:40pm

Saturday, Feb 15

North Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS, UTAS Stadium, 3:10pm

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 5:10pm

West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle, Optus Stadium,, 7:10pm

Sunday, Feb 16

Geelong Cats vs. Brisbane Lions, GMHBA Stadium, 1:10pm

Carlton vs. Collingwood, Ikon Park, 3:10pm

Adelaide Crows vs. St Kilda, Richmond Oval, 5:10pm

 

Round Three

Friday, Feb 21

St Kilda vs. Melbourne, RSEA Park, 7:10pm

Saturday, Feb 22

Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton, VU Whitten Oval, 3:10pm

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Brisbane Lions, Metricon Stadium, 5:10pm

Fremantle vs. Collingwood, Fremantle Oval, 7:10pm

Sunday, Feb 23

GWS GIANTS vs. West Coast Eagles, Blacktown International Sportspark, 1:10pm

Richmond vs. North Melbourne, Swinburne Centre, 3:10pm

Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows, GMHBA Stadium, 5:10pm

 

Round Four

Friday, Feb 28

Collingwood vs. Melbourne, Victoria Park, 7:10pm

Saturday, Feb 29

Richmond vs. Geelong Cats, Queen Elizabeth Oval, 3:10pm

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS, Arden St, 5:10pm

West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs, Leederville Oval, 7:10pm

Sunday, Mar 1

Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton, Richmond Oval, 1:10pm

St Kilda vs. Fremantle, RSEA Park, 3:10pm

Brisbane Lions vs. GWS GIANTS, Hickey Park, 5:10pm

 

 

Round Five

Friday, Mar 6

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Geelong Cats, Great Barrier Reef Arena, 7:10pm

Saturday, Mar 7

North Melbourne vs. Adelaide Crows, North Hobart Oval, 3:10pm

GWS GIANTS vs. Richmond, Robertson Oval, 5:10pm

Carlton vs. St Kilda, Ikon Park, 7:10pm

Sunday, Mar 8

Collingwood vs. Western Bulldogs, Morwell Recreation Reserve,  1:10pm

Melbourne vs. West Coast Eagles, Casey Fields, 3:10pm

Fremantle vs. Brisbane Lions, Fremantle Oval, 5:10pm

 

Round Six

Friday, Mar 13

Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 7:10pm

Saturday, Mar 14

Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood, Hickey Park, 3:10pm

St Kilda vs. Richmond, RSEA Park, 5:10pm

Melbourne vs. Carlton, TIO Traeger Park, 7:40pm

Sunday, Mar 15

Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle, VU Whitten Oval, 1:10pm

Adelaide Crows vs. GWS GIANTS, Richmond Oval, 3:10pm

West Coast Eagles vs. Gold Coast SUNS, Mineral Resources Park, 5:10pm

 

 

Round Seven

Friday, Mar 20

Richmond vs. Brisbane Lions, Swinburne Centre, 5:45pm

Saturday, Mar 21

Carlton vs. West Coast Eagles, Ikon Park, 1:10pm

North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs, Arden St, 1:10pm

GWS GIANTS vs. Geelong Cats, GIANTS Stadium, 5:10pm

Sunday, Mar 22

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Adelaide Crows, Fankhauser Reserve, 1:10pm

Fremantle vs. Melbourne, Fremantle Oval, 4:10pm

Collingwood vs. St Kilda, Victoria Park, 6:10pm

Round Eight

Friday, Mar 27

Western Bulldogs vs. GWS GIANTS, VU Whitten Oval, 5:45pm

Saturday, Mar 28

Carlton vs. Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm

Geelong Cats vs. Collingwood, GMHBA Stadium, 3:10pm

Brisbane Lions vs. North Melbourne, Gabba, 5:10pm

Sunday, Mar 29

Adelaide Crows vs. Richmond, Unley Oval, 1:10pm

Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS, Casey Fields, 4:10pm

West Coast Eagles vs. St Kilda, Mineral Resources Park, 6:10pm

 

