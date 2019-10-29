The 2020 AFLW Fixture Is Out
Full fixture here
Image: Getty
Round One
Friday, Feb 7
Richmond vs. Carlton, Ikon Park, 7:40pm (all times in AEDT)
Saturday, Feb 8
GWS GIANTS vs. Gold Coast SUNS, Blacktown International Sportspark, 1:10pm
Melbourne vs. North Melbourne, Casey Fields, 3:10pm
Brisbane Lions vs. Adelaide Crows, Hickey Park, 5:10pm
Sunday, Feb 9
Collingwood vs. West Coast Eagles, Victoria Park, 1:10pm
St Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs, RSEA Park, 3:10pm
Fremantle vs. Geelong Cats, Fremantle Oval, 5:10pm
Round Two
Friday, Feb 14
Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne, VU Whitten Oval, 7:40pm
Saturday, Feb 15
North Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS, UTAS Stadium, 3:10pm
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 5:10pm
West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle, Optus Stadium,, 7:10pm
Sunday, Feb 16
Geelong Cats vs. Brisbane Lions, GMHBA Stadium, 1:10pm
Carlton vs. Collingwood, Ikon Park, 3:10pm
Adelaide Crows vs. St Kilda, Richmond Oval, 5:10pm
Round Three
Friday, Feb 21
St Kilda vs. Melbourne, RSEA Park, 7:10pm
Saturday, Feb 22
Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton, VU Whitten Oval, 3:10pm
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Brisbane Lions, Metricon Stadium, 5:10pm
Fremantle vs. Collingwood, Fremantle Oval, 7:10pm
Sunday, Feb 23
GWS GIANTS vs. West Coast Eagles, Blacktown International Sportspark, 1:10pm
Richmond vs. North Melbourne, Swinburne Centre, 3:10pm
Geelong Cats vs. Adelaide Crows, GMHBA Stadium, 5:10pm
Round Four
Friday, Feb 28
Collingwood vs. Melbourne, Victoria Park, 7:10pm
Saturday, Feb 29
Richmond vs. Geelong Cats, Queen Elizabeth Oval, 3:10pm
North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS, Arden St, 5:10pm
West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs, Leederville Oval, 7:10pm
Sunday, Mar 1
Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton, Richmond Oval, 1:10pm
St Kilda vs. Fremantle, RSEA Park, 3:10pm
Brisbane Lions vs. GWS GIANTS, Hickey Park, 5:10pm
Round Five
Friday, Mar 6
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Geelong Cats, Great Barrier Reef Arena, 7:10pm
Saturday, Mar 7
North Melbourne vs. Adelaide Crows, North Hobart Oval, 3:10pm
GWS GIANTS vs. Richmond, Robertson Oval, 5:10pm
Carlton vs. St Kilda, Ikon Park, 7:10pm
Sunday, Mar 8
Collingwood vs. Western Bulldogs, Morwell Recreation Reserve, 1:10pm
Melbourne vs. West Coast Eagles, Casey Fields, 3:10pm
Fremantle vs. Brisbane Lions, Fremantle Oval, 5:10pm
Round Six
Friday, Mar 13
Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 7:10pm
Saturday, Mar 14
Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood, Hickey Park, 3:10pm
St Kilda vs. Richmond, RSEA Park, 5:10pm
Melbourne vs. Carlton, TIO Traeger Park, 7:40pm
Sunday, Mar 15
Western Bulldogs vs. Fremantle, VU Whitten Oval, 1:10pm
Adelaide Crows vs. GWS GIANTS, Richmond Oval, 3:10pm
West Coast Eagles vs. Gold Coast SUNS, Mineral Resources Park, 5:10pm
Round Seven
Friday, Mar 20
Richmond vs. Brisbane Lions, Swinburne Centre, 5:45pm
Saturday, Mar 21
Carlton vs. West Coast Eagles, Ikon Park, 1:10pm
North Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs, Arden St, 1:10pm
GWS GIANTS vs. Geelong Cats, GIANTS Stadium, 5:10pm
Sunday, Mar 22
Gold Coast SUNS vs. Adelaide Crows, Fankhauser Reserve, 1:10pm
Fremantle vs. Melbourne, Fremantle Oval, 4:10pm
Collingwood vs. St Kilda, Victoria Park, 6:10pm
Round Eight
Friday, Mar 27
Western Bulldogs vs. GWS GIANTS, VU Whitten Oval, 5:45pm
Saturday, Mar 28
Carlton vs. Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm
Geelong Cats vs. Collingwood, GMHBA Stadium, 3:10pm
Brisbane Lions vs. North Melbourne, Gabba, 5:10pm
Sunday, Mar 29
Adelaide Crows vs. Richmond, Unley Oval, 1:10pm
Melbourne vs. Gold Coast SUNS, Casey Fields, 4:10pm
West Coast Eagles vs. St Kilda, Mineral Resources Park, 6:10pm