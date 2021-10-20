The 2021 Aria Award Nominees Are Here

The nominees for the 2021 Aria awards are here, with Triple M favourite Midnight Oil on the cards for Album of the Year.

Also vying for album of the year is 8x Aria award winner Amy Shark, who’s up for six awards for her album Cry Forever. Genesis Owusu’s Smiling with No Teeth, The Avalanches We Will Always Love You and Tones And I, Welcome to the Madhouse round out the nominations.

Replacing the male and female categories, there’s a whopping 10 artist nominated for Best Artist. These include Australian icons Kylie Minogue and Keith Urban, international sensations The Kid LAROI and Masked Wolf, and local favourites Tones and I and Vance Joy.

The Breakthrough Artist Award was renamed The Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award earlier this year following the industry icon’s shock death. On the cards for the award are Budjerah, Gretta Ray, Masked Wolf, MAY-A, and Ngaiire.

The 2021 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube Music will stream on YouTube on Wednesday, November 24.

2021 ARIA AWARD NOMINATIONS





Album Of The Year

Amy Shark – Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Midnight Oil – The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Tones And I – Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Best Artist

Amy Shark – Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Budjerah – Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)

Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Keith Urban – The Speed Of Now Part 1 (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)

Kylie Minogue – Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)

Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

Ngaiire – 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – Stay (Columbia/Sony Music)

Tones And I – Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Vance Joy – Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Dance Release

Cosmo’s Midnight – Yesteryear (Nite High/Sony Music)

Dom Dolla – Pump The Brakes (Sweat It Out/Warner)

Jolyon Petch – Dreams (TMRW Music)

KLP & Stace Cadet – People Happy (Medium Rare Recordings / Sony Music)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Alive (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)

Best Group

AC/DC – Power Up (Leidseplein Presse / Sony Music)

Gang Of Youths – The Angel of 8th Ave. (Mosy Recordings / Sony Music)

Midnight Oil – The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Alive (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

Budjerah – Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)

Gretta Ray – Begin To Look Around (EMI Music Australia)

Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

MAY-A -Don’t Kiss Ur Friends (Arcadia Music / Sony Music)

Ngaiire – 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – Stay (Columbia/Sony Music)

Tones And I – Fly Away (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Vance Joy – Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Hip Hop Release Presented By Menulog

B Wise – jamie (Semi Pro Sound)

Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

The Kid LAROI – WITHOUT YOU (Columbia/Sony Music)

Youngn Lipz – Area Baby (Biordi Music/Virgin Music)

Best Soul/R&B Release

Budjerah – Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune)

Ngaiire – 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Tash Sultana – Terra Firma (Lonely Lands Records/Sony Music

Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)

Best Independent Release

Archie Roach – The Songs Of Charcoal Lane (Bloodlines/Mushroom)

Ball Park Music – Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)

Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Vance Joy – Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Rock Album

AC/DC – Power Up (Leidseplein Presse / Sony Music)

Ball Park Music – Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)

Holy Holy – Hello My Beautiful World (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Middle Kids – Today We’re The Greatest (EMI Music Australia)

Midnight Oil – The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Big Scary – Daisy (Pieater/Inertia)

Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting (EMI Music Australia)

Kylie Minogue– Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage (Goliath / AWAL)

Odette – Herald (EMI Music Australia)

Best Country Album

Brad Cox – My Mind’s Projection (Sony Music)

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham – The Song Club (ABC Music)

Shane Nicholson – Living In Colour (Lost Highway Australia/Universal Music Australia)

The Wolfe Brothers – Kids On Cassette (BMG/WMG)

Troy Cassar-Daley – The World Today (Tarampa Music / Sony Music)

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

Alpha Wolf – A Quiet Place To Die (Greyscale Records / Cooking Vinyl Australia)

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound (What Reality?/Virgin Music)

Tropical F**k Storm – Deep States (TFS Records/Virgin Music)

Yours Truly – Self Care (UNFD/The Orchard)

A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Paid Salvation (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)

Best Blues & Roots Album

Archie Roach – The Songs Of Charcoal Lane (Bloodlines/Mushroom)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)

Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald – Push The Blues Away(Ivy League/Mushroom)

Martha Marlow – Medicine Man (Independent/The Planet Company)

Ziggy Alberts – Searching For Freedom (Commonfolk Records / The Orchard)

Best Children’s Album

Amber Lawrence – The Kid’s Gone Country 2 (Fun For All The Family ABC Music)

Bluey The Album – Bluey (Ludo Studios / Demon Music Group / BBC Studios / Rocket)

Diver City – Dance Silly (ABC Music / Universal)

The Wiggles – Lullabies With Love (ABC Music)

Various Artists – The Moon, The Mouse & The Frog: Lullabies from Northern Australia (ABC Music)

PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

Best Video presented by YouTube Music

24k – Tkay Maidza, Nicholas Muecke (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)

Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf, Daniele Cernera (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

could cry just thinkin about you (Full Version) – Troye Sivan & Jesse Gohier-Fleet (EMI Music Australia)

Dance – Julia Stone, Jessie Hill (BMG/WMG)

First Nation – Midnight Oil, Robert Hambling (Sony Music)

Higher – Budjerah, Mick Soiza (Warner Music Australia)

Love Songs Ain’t for Us – Amy Shark, James Chappell (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Missing Piece – Vance Joy, Annelise Hickey (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

The Divine Chord – The Avalanches, Jonathan Zawada (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Won’t Sleep – Tones and I, Nick Kozakis, Liam Kelly (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Best Australian Live Act presented by Heaps Normal

Amy Shark – Cry Forever Tour 2021 (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Ball Park Music – The Residency (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)

Budjerah – Budjerah 2021 Aus Tour (Warner Music Australia)

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth Album Tour (OURNESS / AWAL)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Micro Tour (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard/Virgin Music)

Lime Cordiale – Relapse Tour (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

Midnight Oil – Makarrata Live (Sony Music)

The Avalanches – The Avalanches Live (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

The Teskey Brothers – The Teskey Brothers (Headline Shows + Festivals) (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)

Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen Tour (Warner Music Australia)

Song of the Year presented by YouTube Music

Amy Shark Feat. Keith Urban – Love Songs Ain’t For Us (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Dean Lewis – Falling Up (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Hooligan Hefs – Send It! (db Music / Warner Music Australia)

Keith Urban & Pink – One Too Many (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)

Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato – What Other People Say (Sony Music)

Spacey Jane – Booster Seat (AWAL Recordings)

The Kid LAROI with Miley Cyrus – Without You (Columbia/Sony Music)

Tones and I – Fly Away (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Vance Joy – Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Most Popular International

Ariana Grande – Positions (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (RCA Records / Sony Music)

Justin Bieber – Justice (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)

Kanye West – Donda (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)

Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get (Columbia Nashville / Sony Music)

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall (Interscope / Universal Music Australia)

Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts (RCA Records / Sony Music)

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour (Geffen / Universal Music Australia)

Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)

Taylor Swift – Evermore (Universal Music Australia)

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award

Aaron Silver – Wodonga Primary School, Regional VIC

Ashley Baxter – Pimlico State High School, Townsville QLD

Daniel Wilson – Star Struck, Newcastle NSW

Zoë Barry – Sacred Heart School, Melbourne VIC

ARTISAN AWARDS

Best Cover Art

Ngaiire Joseph & Dan Segal for Ngaiire – 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Eben Ejdne for Odette – Herald (EMI Music Australia)

Kofi Anash & Bailey Howard for Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL) Jonathan Zawada for The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Giulia Giannini McGauran & Mitchell Eaton for Tones and I – Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Engineer Of The Year

Chris Collins

Eric J Dubowsky

Konstantin Kersting

Matt Corby

Tony Espie

Producer Of The Year

Andrew Klippel, Dave Hammer

Konstantin Kersting

M-Phazes

Matt Corby

Robert Chater