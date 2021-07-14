The 2021 Brisbane Festival Program Is Now Out!

After a long anticipated wait, the 2021 program for Brisbane Festival, the city’s most iconic event is finally out!

The festival will be running from the 3-25 of September and will be jam packed with cutting edge collaborations and premiere products.

Brisbane Festival Coming Soon:

Artistic Director Louise Bezzina said there is something to suit everyone's tastes.

“Music, dance, theatre, installations…Street serenades going to 190 suburbs, delivering free music concerts”, she said.

The festival will also feature Brisbane’s first ever art boat.

You can even grab a drink at the Boat’s very own bar while cruising along the Brisbane River.

Bezzina said,

“There’s this beautiful installation that lights up and interacts as you move through it. And you’ll be floating down from north shore Hamilton all the way through to south bank, and it’s a really glorious way to experience the Brisbane River”

Over 63 Queensland companies and 1000 local artists have been included in the line-up for this year.

Check out the program guide right here.

