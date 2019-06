The NRL yesterday announced the 2020 Grand Final is set to be staged at the "traditional" home of rugby league the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Following next year's Origin series ANZ Stadium will being it's re-development and out of action to host major footy events.

And while the 2020 decider will be held at the SCG, the 2021 venue is still yet to be decided according to Triple M's Brent Read.

