The 36th Mooroopna Carols In the Park Is Just Round The Corner

The Mooroopna Carols in the Park is coming to John Gray Oval on the 14th of December for its 36th year!

Hosted by the Kiwanis Service Club, this year's carols is going the be bigger and better than any other.

With the classic sing-a-along Christmas carols and primary school music presentations, visitors can join in with LED candles and carols songbooks.

Mooroopna Carols in the Park

Keep the kids entertained with jumping castles, face painting and a dress-up photo booth. But don't worry, there's coffee for the adults and onsite parking is free!

Don't forget to visit Santa and his Elves while you're there, and come prepared with your Christmas list.

The festivities begin at 6:30pm on Saturday the 14th, and continue with free fireworks and the Synchronised Sound Show Spectacular from 9:30pm.

Date: Saturday 14th December

Time: 6:30-9:30pm

Location: John Gray Oval: McLennon St, Mooroopna