The 4 Most Exciting Things About The Future Of Home Internet

When it comes to how we live, learn, work and play, having a great internet connection is a must-have for all Aussie families, especially if your household is using it for a multitude of things at once.

The future of home internet is looking pretty exciting, with even higher speeds, secure connection and greater coverage Australia-wide via the nbn™ network - Australia’s digital backbone, helping deliver reliable, fast, resilient and secure broadband across the nation.

We’ve teamed up with nbn to bring you our top four things to look forward to online:

1. More Speed

With more connected devices, and more people working from home than ever before, nbn continues to upgrade and improve the network, providing access to enhanced connections and faster internet for eligible residential and business premises across the country.”

So far, nbn has announced the suburbs and towns where premises will be made eligible to access higher speed services by the end of 2023.* Over the coming months further locations will be announced. You can see what your household can access via Check your address | nbn (nbnco.com.au)

2. More Online Gaming for Social Connection

If you have a gamer or more in the family, or are one yourself, the nbn™ network has you covered for playing online games with a fast and resilient connection.# With a selection of plans to suit your needs, you can do more of what you enjoy with your family and online community online without worrying about speed! *

3. More Streaming

We all love watching our favourite TV shows and movies on, and streaming is only going to get better! There's nothing worse than having your show cut out mid-episode or taking a long time to load. As the network evolves and expands, more Australians can look forward to enjoying more entertainment online than ever before.*

4. More Productivity & Digital Skills

Many Aussies have found themselves primarily working, connecting and learning from home over the past 18 months – can you imagine if there was no nbn™ network available to support all you needed to do from home during the pandemic?

Just to give you some background, between March 2020 and the end of June this year, more than 1.5 million Australians connected to services over the nbn™ network and around 2.5 million customers upgraded their plan with their retail provider to take even better advantage of the benefits of broadband connectivity.

nbn will be rolling out a number of education programs and a range of internet plans, available via your internet provider, which are designed to help deliver higher speed broadband services and business-grade products to premises in metropolitan, regional and remote areas across Australia, which is great news for families.

A 2021 report by consultancy firm Accenture found that, as Australians, we continue to derive immense value from the internet (with the majority of people surveyed saying the value they get from their nbn service equates to over double what they pay for it). So, make sure you are in the know on how you can use the internet for more.

What if I don’t know how to connect to or use the nbn™ network?

In an increasingly digital world, being able to connect online with friends and family, operate your devices, be entertained and store data safely and securely is critical.

You can measure your digital skills via nbn’s Digital Capability Tool, and then the helpful team at nbn have developed tips and tools to help you improve your skills and knowledge and get even more benefit from your internet connection.

You can learn even more about the nbn network and how it can help you do more of what you love online via their website.

The nbn™ network is made for more.

*Your experience, including the speeds actually achieved over the nbn™ network, depends on the nbn™ access technology and configuration over which services are delivered to your premises, whether you are using the internet during the busy period, and some factors outside of nbn’s control (like your equipment quality, software, chosen broadband plan or how your provider designs its network). For business nbn™ Enterprise Ethernet, if your service provider has not selected a bandwidth in the highest of three classes of service available for business nbn™ Enterprise Ethernet, the speeds you experience may be affected by contention on the nbn™ network, particularly in busy periods. For nbn™ Fixed Wireless, speeds may also be impacted by the number of concurrent users on the nbn™ Fixed Wireless network, including during busy periods. For nbn™ Satellite, end customers may also experience latency.

# Your experience may vary depending on factors such as your nbn™ technology, internet provider, your plan and equipment. Satellite users may also experience latency. Online gaming may be limited and wholesale speeds may be reduced if the metered data allowance is exceeded on some of the Sky Muster™ satellite plans.

^ Conditions, eligibility criteria and costs will apply. Eligibility criteria as at 15/09/2021 are expected to include, among other things, being designated by nbn as a simple premises (e.g., standalone premises or Single Dwelling Unit (SDU)) and once the program is available for an eligible premises, placing an order for an nbn™ powered plan based on an eligible wholesale speed tier. Additional costs may apply to providers, who may choose to pass this charge onto their customers.

