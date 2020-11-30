The 7kg Piece Of Equipment That Ultimately Saved F1 Driver Romain Grosjean's Life Following Horrific Crash

A 7 kg piece of equipment, which F1 drivers were originally opposed to adding to their cars, has ultimately saved the life of Romain Grosjean after yesterday's horrific crash.

The French driver walked away relatively injury free, sustaining nothing more than burns to the backs of both hands.

Incredibly, Grosjean could compete in next week's race in Bahrain with his Haas Racing Team to give him final say over if he returns to the car.

Grosjean spoke from his hospital bed just hours after the crash.

Watch the insane crash here: