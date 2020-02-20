The '80s Revival Is Complete Perth! a-ha And Rick Astley Shook The Stage In Kings Park

24 hours on from the double billing of a-ha and Rock Astley at Kings Park, Clairsy, Matt and Kymba waxed lyrical about thier big gig and just how "off" it went last night in our city.

In particular, the guys were pretty impressed with Morten's high notes.

If our social pages are anything to go by, it was quite the night for fans of the '80s in Perth last night. Bring it on!

aha
