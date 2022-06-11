The Bulldogs Are Investigating A Photo Of Bailey Smith Holding A Bag Of White Powder

The AFL and Bulldogs are investigating a photo that is circulating of Bailey Smith holding a bag of white powder.

Leigh Montagna, Jay Clark, and Kath Loughnan discussed the photos on Dead Set Legends this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

The images do not show Smith taking the powder, and there has been no confirmation of what the substance is.

The Western Bulldogs released the following statement:

"The Western Bulldogs are aware of images of Bailey Smith circulating on social media.

"The Club is investigating the legitimacy of these images and is not in a position to comment further at this time."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Smith is currently serving a two-match ban for headbutting Geelong’s Zach Tuohy.

The Herald Sun says that "the AFL is aware of the existence of the photos as they seek clarification".

Catch all our best stuff on our Youtube channel:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!