The AFL Has Admitted They Got Last Night's Score Review Wrong

The AFL has admitted they got the score review in last night's Richmond v Geelong wrong.

The league released this statement today:

The AFL advises the score review following a Jack Higgins (Richmond) shot for goal in the second quarter of the Round 12 match between Richmond and the Geelong Cats at the MCG has been assessed.

The available vision showed there was clear and sufficient evidence to overturn the umpire’s call of a behind to a goal, however, the score review official did not review this particular piece of vision.

AFL General Manager, Football Operations - Steve Hocking:

“The score review system was introduced to correct obvious scoring errors.

“In the last fortnight, there have been significant errors made during score reviews that have undermined the confidence of our clubs and the football public in the system.

“The AFL acknowledges that our players, our clubs and our fans are incredibly frustrated by each mistake, and we take full responsibility for them.

“We are committed to ensuring we have the best process and technology available and over the last few months have been examining all possible alternative to improve the score review system.

“We will keep the football public fully informed as we explore avenues to improve the system, such as the potential for a centralised officiating facility covering all venues and matches.

“In the interim we will continue to engage our score review officials, broadcast and technology partners in ensuring the current system operates as effectively as possible.”

Jay Clark says the AFL is "a long way" into an NRL-style bunker system for score reviews.

