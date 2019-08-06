The AFL Has Punted AFLX From The Pre-Season

The AFL has officially given AFLX the chop from the pre-season, according to Damian Barrett at AFL.com.au

The league tried the shortened form of the game over the last two pre-seasons and made the decision to remove it from 2020 onwards due to a commitment to a greater focus on AFLW.

The AFL told clubs on Tuesday that they wouldn’t schedule anymore AFLX games.

The AFLW competition will grow again this off-season, with four new teams set to be added.

