The AFL Insists There Has Been No Crack Down On Fan Behaviour

The AFL has insisted that there has been no crack down on fan behaviour this year.

They released a statement today after an investigation into an incident where a fan was thrown out of Marvel Stadium for allegedly abusing an umpire.

The AFL has today concluded its investigation into an incident involving an umpire and a patron at the round 12 match between Carlton and the Brisbane Lions at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Marvel Stadium security were alerted to a patron who was leaning over the umpire’s race and abusing umpire Mathew Nicholls as he was leaving the ground at halftime.

The patron was spoken to by both Marvel Stadium security and Victoria Police and subsequently removed from the venue for the remainder of the game.

The patron has received a warning and no further action will be taken.

The AFL and our venues want to create a safe and fun environment for all fans to come to and enjoy the football.

For over 100 years, the footy has been a place to come together, barrack, cheer and share in the experience in whichever way you choose.

There has been no directive from the AFL to change this.

The theatre of match day is one of the great sporting experiences, a place to be expressive and passionate about your team and the game, it always has been, it always will be.

In season 2019 there has been no change to the expectations of the behavior of everyone at games

We want fans to enjoy attending matches and allow other fans around them to do the same.

While barracking and supporting is both strongly encouraged and a vital part of the game, offensive or aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated.

Fans who consume alcohol on a match day are to do so responsibly.

The AFL's zero tolerance stance on vilification remains.

Stadiums and police across the country have a zero-tolerance for members or supporters that abuse the opposition, umpires and other members and supporters, on grounds of race, religion, gender, disability and sexuality.

Fans who breach the conditions of entry may face consequences.

Anyone involved in football at any level, from the community to the elite should be able to enjoy the game in a safe and inclusive environment.

The AFL’s message to everyone is clear - come to the footy, barrack as loud as you can, enjoy the game and do so in a responsible manner.

