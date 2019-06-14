The AFL Is Opening A Kitchen And Bar At Melbourne Airport

The AFL is opening a kitchen and bar in Terminal 3 at Melbourne Airport.

The league released a statement about the endeavour today, saying that the new space will unite fans “through their love for the game, inviting families to relax and enjoy some food and refreshments in a dynamic environment while, watching the footy on the big screens or taking in the stunning view of the airfield.”

The AFL’s general manager of commercial Kylie Rogers said that “the opening of the AFL Kitchen & Bar demonstrates the AFL and Emirates Leisure Retail’s unwavering commitment in bringing travellers unique, world-class food and beverage concepts.”

“Footy has the unique ability to unite fans across the country with the AFL Kitchen & Bar uniting groups or individual travelers in their passion of the game.

“Flying into Melbourne, or interstate for a match the AFL Kitchen & Bar will give you a footy fix prior to departure or as soon as you land.”

Construction has begun and the Kitchen and Bar is expected to open in November.

