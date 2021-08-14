The AFL's Plans To Scrap The Pre-Finals Bye

The AFL are working around the clock to rejig usual scheduling for the AFL finals, reports Damian Barrett.

A pre-finals bye was on the calendar once again, occurring the week after Round 23. However, Damo explains that the logical decision may be to shift it closer to the Grand Final - giving clubs a chance to quarantine players if required.

Damo added that "would allow clubs to then have a breather after the Preliminary Final".

"September 25 would still be the Grand Final date, it's just where it's going to be played."

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: