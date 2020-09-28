The Airlie Beach Family Carnival Kicks Off Today For Three Days!

The Airlie Beach Family Carnival kicks off today (Tuesday 29th September 2020) with three days of action-packed fun for children of all ages. Rides, stalls and food outlets will line the grass at Coral Sea Marina with free event entry. For adrenaline junkies, unlimited ride armbands are available for $30 and single ride tickets range for $5 to $7. Let’s Jump manager Peter Hibble said it came at a perfect time for families looking for some fun.