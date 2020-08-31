The Albert Road Bridge Has Broken Melbourne's Drought And Claimed Another Victim

The drought is over.

The light rail bridge crossing Albert Rd in South Melbourne, just off Canterbury Rd, has awoken to claim a helpless truck on Monday afternoon, ending what felt like an eternity without a bridge collision in Melbourne.

The truck collided with the bridge late on Monday afternoon, and appeared to cause some serious damage to it in the process.

VicTraffic advised the road was closed eastbound, while the 96 tram route above it is still running.

Ethan Meldrum

31 August 2020

Article by:

Ethan Meldrum

