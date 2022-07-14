The Alfred Defers Elective Surgeries Amid Overwhelming Covid Winter Surge

The Victorian government will not impose a state-wide cut to elective surgeries after The Alfred warned staff further action would be taken as early as this week.

According to the Herald Sun, a letter from chief executive Professor Andrew Way to staff at The Alfred hospital warned the Covid winter surge was behind the change.

“As expected, Covid transmissions and hospitalisations continue to climb, we are now looking directly in the face of the third Omicron wave” Mr Way said in the memo.

“It is time for sensible and practical action.

“Later this week we will start reinstating the principles and plan that guided our Covid response across the health service during the last wave," he wrote.

“This means elective surgery will, again, be deferred. It means that we will, again, limit outpatient appointments. - Prof Way

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan on Thursday said all hospitals would continue to take a local approach based on their own situation.

“Hospitals at a local level are going to make decisions, as they always have in the past, based on the circumstances of the day,” she said.

“There’s some broader advice about how to manage visitor restrictions … but those working closest to their patients or residents are indeed best placed to make that decision. - Ms Allan

Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas told regional media that the Victorian healthcare system “enables our healthcare services to make the decisions that are best for them and the communities that they serve.”

“But they are absolutely backed in everyday by the Victorian government to deliver those health services.

“We stand with our hardworking healthcare workers and we are there to provide a range of support during this unprecedented and very challenging time,” Ms Thomas said.

From Thursday, The Alfred will also require all visitors and outpatients to wear N95 masks.

