The AMA Warns The Health System Won't Cope As State & International Borders Open Back Up

The Australian Medical Association has warned the health system won't cope when life opens back up.

New South Wales will ease a long list of restrictions in just 10 days time when the state hits 70 per cent double dose.

AMA Vice President Chris Moy has told Australia Today opening up will lead to a surge in Covid cases needing hospitalisation, which will put too much pressure on an already struggling health system.

"The health system does not just look after Covid. We look after everything else that's already full. To expect us at the moment to be able to cope with Covid on top of this in the long term plus deal with delayed care. Plus have to deal with things like mental health issues, and continue to vaccinate, it's something that's probably unsustainable," he said.

A discussion paper says routine care is putting pressure on the health care system, as low priority issues are pushed back, also calling for the government to deploy GPs to emergency departments.

Australia's hospital system will be discussed at today's National Cabinet meeting. Alongside health, we can expect international borders to be on the agenda.

The PM is expected to announce a lift on the ban from November, including a roadmap for states and territories.

