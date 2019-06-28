The Amazing Race Is Coming Back To Aussie TV, So It's Time To Decide Who Makes Your Team

After a five-year hiatus, The Amazing Race is coming back to Australian TV, with Ten snatching the rights to the franchise after months of negotiations.

Former NRL player Beau Ryan will host the new version of the much-loved series, which previously aired on Channel Seven from 2011 to 2014.

“I’m really pumped to be hosting one of the biggest franchises on Australian TV," Ryan said. "I jumped at the chance to combine two of my favourite things, people and travel.

"I can’t wait to get started. May the best team win."

Rumours that Ten were trying their hardest to bring The Amazing Race back to Australian screens started right after their mid-year upfronts, when the network's chief content officer, Beverley McGarvey, revealed that they were waiting to add one more franchise to the 2019 slate.

Turns out the whisperings were true, with Ten not only confirming the return but announcing that applications are already open.

The new series is expected to air later this year, with participants competing to pocket a cash prize of $250,000.

If you've been dreaming of this moment for the last five years, it's time to finally decide who makes the cut for your team and apply here now.

