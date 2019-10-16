The Annual Bendigo Agricultural Show Is Right Around The Corner

The countdown is on to the 160th annual Bendigo Agricultural Show on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th October.

With awesome activities and entertainment, it's sure to be fun for the whole family to enjoy.

There'll be excitement and magic at the Circus, an epic motocross show, woodchopping, and a U Bute Utes competition dedicated to appreciating utes of every shape, size and colour.

And line up thrill seekers and adrenaline junkees for all the crazy carnival rides!

Both nights will close with a spectacular pyrotechnics fireworks display in the main arena from 9pm.

Get your tickets or find out more at http://bendigoshow.org.au/show/.

