The Annual Cane Crush Has Been Delayed...... Again

Jason Walton from Mackay Sugar Says

"We would like to provide an update regarding revised crush start plans for the 2020 Crush. During steam trials at Farleigh mill a vacuum pan has failed. This unfortunately means that Farleigh is now unable to commence crushing on Friday 5 June 2020 as intended. The situation is currently being assessed as to damage done and impact on starting date. At Marian mill steam trials are to start this weekend when final testing of new equipment installed at Marian has been done.

It was planned to start Racecourse mill on Monday 8 June, however, due to more rain received on Thursday night there will be a further delay caused by a lack of supply of cane. At this stage we do not have a start date, as it will depend on when an adequate amount of cane can be secured for crushing. It is expected to be able to commence crushing operations during the course of the coming week"