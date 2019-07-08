The Annual Deja Moo Country Festival Is Back!

Get MOOVING this Saturday, July 13th to the annual Deja Moo Country Fair!

Spoiler alert! The theme of this years festival is once again, vehicles. That means there will be another vintage machinery and veteran car exhibition, live demonstrations from the local fire brigade and the event we have ALL been waiting for... Drum roll please!!

The Cowaramup Open-Wheel Professional Amateur Trophy event, more affectionately known as COWPAT.

The COWPAT event is a trophy race for home-made, unpowered, miniature wooden race cars where drivers will race their vehicles down a 10 metre sloping track as part of a series of knockout heats.

If that sounds like something you'd be into, you can nab yourself a COWPAT car from Mukau Giftware or if you're craving a challenge, you can build your own. The competition is tight, so there are strict guidelines online for racers to follow when building their ideal COWPAT car.

But the COWPAT race isn't the only thing getting us revved up this weekend! There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy like laser tag, pony rides, bucking bull rides, face paint and of course, plenty of cows needing a patting!

So chuck on your cow onesies and head on down to Cowaramup this Saturday, July 13th from 9AM till 2PM!