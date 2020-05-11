The Annual Make A Meal Of June is Back
This time a little different
The annual dinner event "Make A Meal Of June' is back with a new spin on the fundraiser.
The dinner was set to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions and thats when the new idea was formed to do takeout style meals.
Make a Meal of June will be held from 1-14 June where you can purchase and enjoy a home cooked meal from The Woolshed at Emerald Bank.
All proceeds will be donated to Foodshare on June 5th and 12th by ordering the 'Foodshare' 3-course meal for two.
The Woolshed’s Angela Mangiameli said they are thrilled to be able to assist Foodshare again.
“It is with the assistance of many of our suppliers, that we can donate 100% of the proceeds to Foodshare,” She said.
Foodshare aims to raise over $60,000 to help cover operating costs.
The Freemasons Foundation Victoria, supported by the Shepparton, Mooroopna and Numurkah Freemasons, have donated $22,000 to the cause.
You can view the event here.
