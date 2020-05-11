The Annual Make A Meal Of June is Back

The annual dinner event "Make A Meal Of June' is back with a new spin on the fundraiser.

The dinner was set to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions and thats when the new idea was formed to do takeout style meals.

Make a Meal of June will be held from 1-14 June where you can purchase and enjoy a home cooked meal from The Woolshed at Emerald Bank.

All proceeds will be donated to Foodshare on June 5th and 12th by ordering the 'Foodshare' 3-course meal for two.